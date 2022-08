Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Company and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by Mansell Engel & Cole on behalf of Donna Jackson and Rhett Jackson. The case is 5:22-cv-00754, Jackson et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.