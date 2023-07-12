Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Lowe's to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint arises from alleged violations of the Philadelphia Fair Workweek Employment law, including late schedule changes and insufficient hours between shifts. The court action was filed by Willig Williams & Davidson; Lichten & Liss-Riordan; and Werman Salas PC. The case is 2:23-cv-02668, Jackson et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 7:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Kareem Jackson

Nasir Sampson

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches