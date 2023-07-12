Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Lowe's to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint arises from alleged violations of the Philadelphia Fair Workweek Employment law, including late schedule changes and insufficient hours between shifts. The court action was filed by Willig Williams & Davidson; Lichten & Liss-Riordan; and Werman Salas PC. The case is 2:23-cv-02668, Jackson et al v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 12, 2023, 7:31 PM