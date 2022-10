Who Got The Work

Laura N. Steel of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Coldwell Banker in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, arising from a dispute over a residential property purchase, was filed Sept. 9 in Maryland District Court by Quinn Law Group on behalf of Jessica Howard Jackson and Pamela Renee Jackson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:22-cv-02368, Jackson et al v. Arlanda Group L.L.C. et al.