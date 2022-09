New Suit - Contract

Coldwell Banker and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit, arising from a dispute over a residential property purchase, was brought by the Quinn Law Group on behalf of Jessica Howard Jackson and Pamela Renee Jackson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02368, Jackson et al v. Arlanda Group L.L.C. et al.