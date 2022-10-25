New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Conagra Brands, maker of Duncan Hines and other packaged food brands, was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over the company's marketing of the Orville Redenbacher brand 'naturals' microwave popcorn. The court action, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the 'only real ingredients' label is false and misleading because the ingredients on the back panel list 'mixed tocopherols,' which is a 'non-natural' and non-'real' ingredient. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05863, Jackson-Dorsey v. Conagra Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 25, 2022, 7:06 AM