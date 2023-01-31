Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Milodragovich, Dale & Steinbrenner on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel subsidiary Evanston Insurance to Montana District Court. The suit, filed by the Sheehy Law Firm on behalf of Jackson Contractor Group Inc., contends Markel breached its obligations to the plaintiff by failing to provide defense and indemnity in an underlying lawsuit. The case is 2:23-cv-00003, Jackson Contractor Group, Inc. v. Evanston Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 5:03 PM