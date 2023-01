Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by attorneys Philip C. Hoffman and Lanny R. Zatzkis on behalf of Jackson Avenue Management. The case is 2:23-cv-00381, Jackson Avenue Management, LLC v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 11:10 AM