New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Walmart was sued Monday in Alabama Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Wrady & Michel on behalf of an assistant manager who claims she was unlawfully terminated after seeking pregnancy accommodation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00442, Jackson.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 24, 2023, 8:04 PM

