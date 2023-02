Who Got The Work

Glenn Greenberg of Robinson & Cole has entered an appearance for Tri-State Insurance Co. of Minnesota in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 9 in New York Northern District Court by the Lynn Law Firm on behalf of Jack's Oyster House Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frederick J. Scullin Jr., is 1:23-cv-00036, Jack's Oyster House, Inc. v. Tri-State Insurance Company of Minnesota.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 7:03 AM