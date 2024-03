News From Law.com

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Monday upheld a district court ruling in favor of lottery website and app Jackpot.com in a trademark suit filed by lottery website and app Jackpocket, finding that "jackpot" is a generic term in the lottery and gaming industry.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 19, 2024, 5:25 PM

nature of claim: /