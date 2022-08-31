Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for U.K.-based 99Dynamics and affiliated businesses in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 7 in New York Southern District Court by Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner; and Steptoe & Johnson on behalf of Jackpocket Inc., a mobile app that allows users to purchase official lottery tickets, takes aim at the defendants over their use of the mark 'Jackpot' and a similar color scheme to market competing services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:22-cv-05772, Jackpocket, Inc. v. Lottomatrix NY LLC et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 31, 2022, 7:45 AM