Who Got The Work

The Regents of the University of California have retained McCune & Harber partner Amy Arseneaux Evenstad to fend off a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 24 in California Central District Court by the Leigh Law Group and the Girley Law Firm on behalf of a student claiming racial and disability discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:23-cv-01333, Jackline Muthoka v. Regents of The University of California.

Education

September 11, 2023, 7:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Jackline Muthoka

Plaintiffs

Leigh Law Group PC

The Girley Law Firm PA

Leigh Law Group P.C.

defendants

Regents of The University of California

The Regents of The University of California

defendant counsels

Mccune And Harber LLP

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA