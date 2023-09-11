The Regents of the University of California have retained McCune & Harber partner Amy Arseneaux Evenstad to fend off a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 24 in California Central District Court by the Leigh Law Group and the Girley Law Firm on behalf of a student claiming racial and disability discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:23-cv-01333, Jackline Muthoka v. Regents of The University of California.
Education
September 11, 2023, 7:31 AM