Who Got The Work

Bradford G. Hughes of Clark Hill has entered an appearance for Bankers Life and Casualty Company, a subsidiary of CNO Financial Group, in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over long-term care benefits, was filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by Kantor & Kantor on behalf of Jacklin Salim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:22-cv-06427, Jacklin Salim v. Bankers Life and Casualty Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 24, 2022, 4:26 AM