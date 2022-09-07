Jacki Picks Fulton County Grand Jury Subpoena Quashed by Tex...

News From Law.com

A Texas court has ruled to quash a subpoena ordering a Donald Trump attorney to testify before the Fulton County grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. In a Sept. 1 order, the Court of Criminal Appeals of Texas ruled 5-4 to quash a subpoena issued to Jacki Pick, a Trump lawyer and podcast host who had accused election workers of pulling suitcases out from under a table during an election recount.

District of Columbia

September 07, 2022, 2:50 PM