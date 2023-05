New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Jack Doheny Companies Inc. The complaint accuses GPX Environmental LLC of failing to pay over $124,000 in unpaid rental fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00767, Jack Doheny Companies, Inc. v. Gpx Environmental, LLC.

May 11, 2023, 6:48 AM

