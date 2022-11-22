Jack ... Spaniels? Liquor-Dog Toy Dispute Brings Major Test ...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court this week agreed to decide its second trademark case of Term 2022. Jack Daniel's Properties Inc. is seeking to block VIP Products LLC from marketing a toy for dogs called "Bad Spaniels" that mimics the shape and labeling of a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle. Trademark attorneys said the case presents an opportunity for the high court to weigh in on the Second Circuit's Rogers v. Grimaldi case, and questioned whether there's enough expressive content in the toy to outweigh Jack Daniel's trademark rights.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 22, 2022, 6:05 PM