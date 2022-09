Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Higgs Fletcher & Mack on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Bloomin' Brands, owner of fast casual dining chains including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Michele Demsky to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by the Vladi Law Group on behalf of Richard Jackson Jacinto. The case is 2:22-cv-06244, Jacinto v. Bloomin Brands, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 01, 2022, 4:39 PM