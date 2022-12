Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Marilyn Gonzalez to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed pro se by Falon Charles-Jabri and Tariq Jabri. The case is 2:22-cv-07448, Jabri et al v. Gonzalez.

New Jersey

December 21, 2022, 5:59 PM