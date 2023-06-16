Who Got The Work

David E. Rogers of Snell & Wilmer has entered an appearance for LVDV Holdings LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed May 2 in California Central District Court by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Jabari Shelton, a streetwear designer professionally known as A$AP Bari, and pertains to his 'Vlone' streetwear brand. The suit seeks to cancel the defendant's 'Vlone' trademarks on the basis that they were allegedly fraudulently obtained. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:23-cv-03316, Jabari Shelton v. LVDV Holdings, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 11:28 AM

