Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a sexual assault lawsuit against anonymous members of the Boy Scouts to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jeff Anderson & Associates on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who was allegedly assaulted by a scoutmaster in the 1960s. The case is 3:23-cv-00787, JA-836 Doe v. Doe 1 et al.

California

February 22, 2023, 6:08 PM