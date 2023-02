Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry and Engles Ketcham Olson & Keith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkley Regional Insurance to Nebraska District Court. The suit, brought by Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur on behalf of J-Tech Construction, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying construction suit. The case is 8:23-cv-00060, J-Tech Construction LLC v. Berkley Regional Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 15, 2023, 4:21 PM