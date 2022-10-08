Who Got The Work

Lori Daigle Barker and Ashley E. Bane of Wood Smith Henning & Berman have stepped in to defend Independent Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed Aug. 24 in Louisiana Western District Court by Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling on behalf of JLD of Lafayette LLC, doing business as Hampton Inn Lafayette. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 6:22-cv-03693, J L D of Lafayette L L C v. Independent Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 08, 2022, 11:49 AM