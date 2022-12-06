Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Lyons of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for US Radiology Specialists Inc. in a pending personal injury class action. The case, which accuses defendant of failing to exercise reasonable care in securing and safeguarding sensitive patient data, was filed Oct. 21 in Delaware District Court by deLeeuw Law and Migliaccio & Rathod. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01384, J-Hanna et al. v. US Radiology Specialists Inc.

Health Care

December 06, 2022, 10:35 AM