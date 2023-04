News From Law.com

Maria Di Lorenzo is still looking for employment, more than two years after being axed from her GC role at J. Crew. In December 2020, the former senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for J.Crew Group, was relieved of her general counsel duties after she suffered sudden sensorineural hearing loss and complained about not getting the accommodations she needed.

April 17, 2023, 10:10 AM

