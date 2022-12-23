New Suit - Trade Secrets

Burr & Forman filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of social media-based style consultant J. Cathell Inc. The suit takes aim at former J. Cathell assistant, Haley Elizabeth Martin, for allegedly misappropriating confidential and proprietary formula information in favor of competitor, Wear To Wander Co. LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05039, J. Cathell, Inc. v. Martin et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 23, 2022, 4:48 AM