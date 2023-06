New Suit - Trademark

J A Butler Cos. d/b/a Prime Performance Nutrition sued Brian W. Owens d/b/a Complete Equine Performance for trademark infringement on Thursday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Polsinelli, asserts trademark rights over the mark 'Re-Charge' for animal health supplements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-06065, J A Butler Cos. Inc. v. Owens.

June 01, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

J A Butler Companies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Polsinelli

defendants

Brian W. Owens

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims