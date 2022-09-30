Who Got The Work

Henry Michael Weber and Jennifer Rohrback Buckingham of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to Certain Underwriters at Lloyds in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed Aug. 16 in Louisiana Western District Court by Hoffoss Devall on behalf of J&S Kennison. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-02778, J & S Kennison L L C v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds - Lloyds of London.

September 30, 2022, 11:05 AM