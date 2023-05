News From Law.com

Ismail "Izzy" Ramsey's top priority as the newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California is to diversify the office, the prosecutor announced at an event Wednesday. Ramsey, who was sworn into office on March 21, told a room of 375 attorneys and legal professionals that the office had openings at an Association of Business Trial Lawyers Northern California event Wednesday in San Francisco.

California

May 19, 2023, 5:33 PM

nature of claim: /