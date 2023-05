New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Procter & Gamble was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in South Carolina District Court over its 'Cascade ActionPac' single-use dishwasher detergent pods. The suit, brought by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, alleges that the pods are prone to explode and disburse chemical irritants into the air. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02125, Izzo v. Procter & Gamble Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Izzo

Plaintiffs

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo LLC

defendants

The Procter and Gamble Company

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims