Who Got The Work

Sara M. Turner of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Choice Hotels International in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Trafficking Victim Protection Reauthorization Act. The suit was filed March 13 in Massachusetts District Court by the Keches Law Group on behalf of an anonymous plaintiff who contends that she was trafficked in hotels owned by the defendant between 2016 and 2018. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal, is 1:24-cv-10630, I.W. v. Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 29, 2024, 11:23 AM

Plaintiffs

I.W.

Plaintiffs

Keches Law Group

defendants

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Coughlin Betke LLP

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 890/