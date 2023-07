Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against S & S Commercial and Debra J. Silliman to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for drilling services under a construction subcontract, was filed by Mockbee Hall & Drake on behalf of Ivy Testing Service. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Ivy Testing Service Inc. v. S & S Commercial Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

July 12, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Ivy Testing Service, Inc.

Mockbee, Hall & Drake, PA

defendants

Debra J. Silliman

S & S Commercial, Inc.

defendant counsels

Balch & Bingham

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract