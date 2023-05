Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Fannie Mae, Loancare LLC and other defendants to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed mortgage default, was filed by the Hughes Law Firm on behalf of Deborah Ivy and James Ivy Sr. The case is 3:23-cv-00124, Ivy et al. v. Loancare LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Deborah Ivy

James Ivy, Sr

Plaintiffs

Hughes Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

New Residential Investment Corp

Federal National Mortgage Association

Gregory Funding LLC

Loancare LLC

defendant counsels

Troutman Sanders LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract