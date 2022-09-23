Ivermectin Ruling: Pa. Courts Cant Force Health Care Practit...

News From Law.com

A Superior Court panel ruled that a trial court erred in ordering a hospital to administer ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient against his treating physicians' advice. In the Thursday opinion, Senior Judge Correale Stevens said courts do not have the authority to compel health care providers such as defendant UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals to perform treatments that go against their professional judgment. Howard Chajson, a shareholder with Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote in Pittsburgh who represents UPMC, said the the Superior Court's ruling is a victory for health care providers and patients even beyond the realm of COVID treatment.

September 23, 2022, 5:34 PM