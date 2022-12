News From Law.com

A federal judge sanctioned a North Miami attorney, charging him with criminal contempt in what started as a $3 billion lawsuit involving a famous rapper. Derrick C. Morales was one of three attorneys representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Jonathan Kirk, also known as rapper DaBaby. But the lawyer run afoul of Judge Jose Martinez, who fined him $500.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 21, 2022, 10:30 AM