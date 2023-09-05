Ive Got to Start Over Like a 20-Year-Old Lawyer: $6M Award O...

News From Law.com

A Harris County 128st District Court jury entered a verdict finding attorney Lance Christopher Kassab entered into a conspiracy to take thousands of client files from Michael Pohl in 2017. According to the lawsuit, Michael Pohl was in the process of closing his Mississippi office in 2017. Pohl's marketing vendor, Precision Marketing Group, LLC owned by Scott Favre was accused of unauthorized taking of client files from Pohl's office. Precision Marketing's legal counsel Tina Nicholson and Favre were alleged to have sold the client files to Lance Kassab, a Houston attorney specializing in legal malpractice litigation. The jury found Lance Kassab used the information in those client files and contracts to solicit clients against Michael Pohl, claiming barratry. Kassab used the alleged barratry as his defense to the trade secrets complaint filed by Pohl in state district court.

Legal Services

September 05, 2023, 3:15 PM

nature of claim: /