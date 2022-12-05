Ive Been Collecting Evidence Against Each of You: October Ro...

News From Law.com

Three Connecticut attorneys face presentments in the Superior Court, and two must take continuing legal education. Nickola J. Cunha was disbarred in January 2022, but now faces a presentment in the Superior Court due to another grievance complaint, the decision said. A litigant retained Cunha in a child custody case, but the attorney failed to file any motions or work on the case any way, violating Rules 1.1 and 1.3 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, the decision said.

Connecticut

December 05, 2022, 5:07 PM