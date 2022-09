New Suit

The City of Union, Missouri, was hit with a zoning lawsuit on Friday in Missouri District Court. The suit, brought by Stinson LLP on behalf of a group of property owners, challenges a zoning amendment allowing the operation of a dog kennel, which the plaintiffs argue is a nuisance and public health hazard. The case is 4:22-cv-01011, Ivanovich et al v. City of Union Missouri et al.

Government

September 23, 2022, 7:13 PM