State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. has retained attorney William P. Fuller of Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over underinsured motorist benefits, was filed June 6 in South Dakota District Court by Johnson, Janklow & Abdallah on behalf of Aleksandar Ivancevic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol, is 4:23-cv-04092, Ivancevic v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

July 21, 2023, 6:42 AM

