New Suit - Contract

ZMDR LLC d/b/a Republic Foods was sued for breach of contract on Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for boilers, water pumps and other items under an equipment rental agreement, was filed by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of Ivan Ware & Sons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00288, Ivan Ware & Sons Inc. v. ZMDR LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 06, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ivan Ware & Sons, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Zmdr, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract