Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prime Insurance Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which centers on an underlying personal injury and wrongful death action, was filed by Link & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Gabino Nunez. The suit seeks damages from Prime for failing to defend and indemnify non-parties Dallas County Recovery LLC and Shelby Black under an issued liability insurance policy. The case is 3:23-cv-01536, Ivan Nunez, as Representative of the Estate of Gabino Nunez v. Prime Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 6:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Ivan Nunez, as Representative of the Estate of Gabino Nunez

Plaintiffs

Link & Associates

defendants

Prime Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute