Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prime Insurance Co. to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which centers on an underlying personal injury and wrongful death action, was filed by Link & Associates on behalf of the Estate of Gabino Nunez. The suit seeks damages from Prime for failing to defend and indemnify non-parties Dallas County Recovery LLC and Shelby Black under an issued liability insurance policy. The case is 3:23-cv-01536, Ivan Nunez, as Representative of the Estate of Gabino Nunez v. Prime Insurance Company.
Insurance
July 11, 2023, 6:21 AM