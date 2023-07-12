New Suit - Employment

Huntsman, a multinational manufacturer of chemical for consumer and industrial buyers, and Gabriel Performance Products LLC were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Schulte Roth & Zabel on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Iue-Cwa Pension Fund and the Iue-Cwa Pension Fund, seeks to collect withdrawal liability payments per a collective bargaining agreement with Gabriel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05960, Iue-Cwa Pension Fund et al v. Huntsman Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 5:19 AM

