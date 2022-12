News From Law.com

ITT Inc. has appointed Lori Marino, the company's former deputy general counsel as legal chief, effective January 1, 2023. Marino will succeed Mary Beth Gustafsson, who will retire from her role as senior vice president and general counsel, effective December 31, according to a recent SEC filing. She has been ITT's general counsel for almost nine years.

