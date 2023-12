News From Law.com

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen urged a federal appeals court Thursday to allow his retaliation lawsuit against the ex-president to move forward under the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, which permits civil claims for damages for constitutional violations by federal officers.

District of Columbia

December 14, 2023, 1:58 PM

