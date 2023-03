News From Law.com

The office sector was one of the hardest commercial real estate sectors hit at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing people and employers to reevaluate their lifestyles as well as put an emphasis on their physical and mental health. As Gil Blutrich, founder and CEO of Clear Spaces, sees it, there's a major change in office development coming.

Real Estate

March 08, 2023, 3:18 PM