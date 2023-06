News From Law.com International

It's high time we dropped the word "alternative" from the phrase "Alternative Legal Service Provider" (ALSP), writes Epiq senior vice president Ziad Mantoura. He says AI and so-called alternative means of delivering legal services are now firmly in the mainstream—and it's time we all accepted this and stopped referring to them as "alternative."

June 06, 2023, 2:43 PM

