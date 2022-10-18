News From Law.com

Consumers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles brought class actions alleging a security flaw caused a raft of thefts throughout the country, aided by demonstrative videos on TikTok and YouTube. The lawsuits claim the failure to install an "immobilizer" makes it easy to steal Kia and Hyundai cars. Plaintiffs lawyers have moved to coordinate more than 30 cases in multidistrict litigation. Kia and Hyundai have indicated numerous defenses, such as having no liability for the actions of third parties.

Automotive

October 18, 2022, 4:30 PM