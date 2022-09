News From Law.com

After nearly three decades of judicial service, Clayton County State Court Chief Judge Linda S. Cowen will retire at the end of the year."It's simply time to retire after 27 years on the bench," Cowen told the Daily Report.But Cowen won't be hanging up her black robe for good. Instead, she's requested Gov. Brian Kemp appoint her senior judge status.

Georgia

September 23, 2022, 11:49 AM