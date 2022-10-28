Its Part of the Judicial System Now: Retired Judges Say ADR ...

News From Law.com

Retired judges providing mediation and arbitration services in New Jersey say demand for their services is robust, but is this booming sector headed for a shakeout? Many alternate dispute resolution providers say they are as busy as ever, due in part to COVID-19-related trial backlogs and a judicial shortage in the Superior Court of New Jersey. But will demand for services of the state's mediators and arbitrators take a hit if the court's backlogs are resolved and litigants end their recent renewed interest in ADR?

October 28, 2022