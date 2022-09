News From Law.com

Barry Berke, a veteran of not one but two presidential impeachment trials, has been tapped by Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel to lead its new congressional investigations practice, the first major change the firm has made since entering the D.C. market via a combination with D.C.-based Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner in March of this year.

September 07, 2022