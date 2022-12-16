Its Not All Bad: Legal Tech Companies Report Growth, Hiring ...

News From Law.com

After weeks of watching tech giants announce layoffs one after the other, it seems the effects of the economic downturn finally made their way to legal tech, with several companies, including Relativity, Reynen Court and Lawgeex, announcing job cuts. Still, it's not wishful thinking to say that the gloom of the recession hasn't impacted the legal tech industry all evenly. In fact, for some companies, this year has been one of growth and one that has opened up the labor market for staff expansion opportunities that might not have existed in the past.

December 16, 2022, 2:10 PM